Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $71.24 and last traded at $69.80. Approximately 1,395,588 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 173% from the average daily volume of 511,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.18.

PHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Phreesia from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.33 and a beta of 1.42.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 16.37% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 500 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $27,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Altier sold 8,669 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $331,242.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 327,964 shares of company stock worth $19,320,730. 28.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 71.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Phreesia during the second quarter worth $65,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 27.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,881,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,486,000 after acquiring an additional 623,237 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 731.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 26.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,069,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,241,000 after acquiring an additional 220,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile (NYSE:PHR)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

