Pigeoncoin Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 30.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 21st. In the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $454,817.31 and approximately $23,163.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 125.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001300 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000461 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SUP (SUP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.04 or 0.00184506 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Superior Coin (SUP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,031,799,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.