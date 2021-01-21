Pillar (PLR) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $177,890.00

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded down 28.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Pillar token can now be bought for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pillar has a market cap of $5.16 million and $177,890.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pillar has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00060050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $163.57 or 0.00521265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005684 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00040215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1,176.92 or 0.03750727 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00016579 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Pillar Token Profile

PLR is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Pillar

Pillar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

