PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Sets New 12-Month High at $54.56

Shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.56 and last traded at $54.56, with a volume of 4681 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.54.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.14 and its 200 day moving average is $53.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STPZ. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $10,521,000.

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

