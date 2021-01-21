PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) traded up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $87.86 and last traded at $87.85. 93,574 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 254,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.52.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.02.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Capital Co raised its position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000.

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

