PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.09

Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.09 and traded as high as $18.11. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $18.01, with a volume of 8,293 shares changing hands.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 325,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 38,585 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth $27,000.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

