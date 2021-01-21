PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.57

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.57 and traded as high as $6.12. PIMCO High Income Fund shares last traded at $6.09, with a volume of 627,260 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 14.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 13,437 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in PIMCO High Income Fund by 614.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 319,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 274,708 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO High Income Fund by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 3.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 624,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 22,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PHK)

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

