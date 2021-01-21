Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,779 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,210,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973,435 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,696,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,695,000 after acquiring an additional 60,354 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,393,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,906,000 after acquiring an additional 15,890 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,256,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,653,000 after acquiring an additional 522,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 787,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,386,000 after acquiring an additional 26,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

AEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.13.

American Electric Power stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.91. The stock had a trading volume of 19,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,717,271. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $104.97. The company has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.