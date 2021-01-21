Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,830 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 117,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,704,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 399,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,722,000 after purchasing an additional 80,271 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.82.

In related news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $985,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at $30,675,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $161.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,497,122.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CCI traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $158.89. 6,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,375,770. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $180.00. The company has a market cap of $68.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.67.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

