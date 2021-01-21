Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Insider Sells $428,198.25 in Stock

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 14,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $428,198.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,038,461.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Ping Identity stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $32.14. 1,071,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,970. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $37.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -461.14, a PEG ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.94 and a 200 day moving average of $30.07.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $59.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Ping Identity in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Ping Identity in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PING shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ping Identity from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Pritchard Capital cut their target price on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James started coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Ping Identity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.24.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.