Pinkcoin (PINK) Trading Down 17.6% Over Last 7 Days

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 21st. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $943,824.00 and $11,778.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.27 or 0.00309388 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00031535 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003658 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $415.59 or 0.01308392 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000031 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 449,744,749 coins and its circulating supply is 424,484,313 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

