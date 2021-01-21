Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Pinnacle Financial Partners has raised its dividend by 14.3% over the last three years.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Shares of PNFP opened at $72.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.37.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNFP. TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.14.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $240,607.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 207,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,021. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 9,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $483,051.50. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.