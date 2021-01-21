Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) PT Raised to $80.00 at Raymond James

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PNFP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.43.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $72.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $73.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $240,607.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 207,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,021. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 9,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $483,051.50. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 32.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,270,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,205,000 after purchasing an additional 311,240 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,762,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 14.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,075,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,866,000 after purchasing an additional 261,537 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,578,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,119,000 after purchasing an additional 251,678 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,640,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.