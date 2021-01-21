Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.01

Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.01 and traded as high as $9.11. Pioneer High Income Trust shares last traded at $9.09, with a volume of 53,425 shares traded.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were given a $0.0725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust in the third quarter worth $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust by 12.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,545 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 9,763 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust by 32.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 179,243 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 44,077 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 434,604 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust by 130.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the period.

About Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT)

Pioneer High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities. It seeks to invest in bonds that are rated BBB- or lower by Standard and Poor's or a similar national rating service.

