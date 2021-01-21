Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.01

Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.01 and traded as high as $9.11. Pioneer High Income Trust shares last traded at $9.09, with a volume of 53,425 shares traded.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were given a $0.0725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%.
About Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT)
Pioneer High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities. It seeks to invest in bonds that are rated BBB- or lower by Standard and Poor's or a similar national rating service.
