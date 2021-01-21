Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.32

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.32 and traded as low as $12.30. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust shares last traded at $12.37, with a volume of 62,518 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average is $11.90.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

