Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,880.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,826.38.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,880.07 on Thursday. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,899.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,759.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1,620.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 17,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,143,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.2% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 19,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,122,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,374,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.6% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 4,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

