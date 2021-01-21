Piper Sandler Comments on Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nicolet Bankshares’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.26 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $72.82 on Thursday. Nicolet Bankshares has a 12-month low of $45.33 and a 12-month high of $73.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.46 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.77.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 26.37%.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, EVP Eric James Witczak sold 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $139,393.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Bruce Atwell sold 2,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $159,126.28. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,751. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 460,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 4.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 5.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 528.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

