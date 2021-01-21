Piper Sandler Weighs in on Citigroup Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Citigroup in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.68. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $63.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $80.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.80.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,273,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,560,000 after purchasing an additional 638,347 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1,321.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,923,000 after purchasing an additional 18,012,890 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,224,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,608 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,143,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,300,000 after purchasing an additional 757,633 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,537,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,046,000 after purchasing an additional 968,011 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.