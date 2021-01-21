Piper Sandler Weighs in on ConocoPhillips’ FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a report issued on Monday, January 18th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings per share of ($1.11) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.82). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.62 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.28.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $45.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.02. The firm has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.14, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $64.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,590 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 15,983 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.7% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,671 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,090 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

