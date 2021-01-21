PirateCash (PIRATE) Price Hits $0.0565 on Major Exchanges

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0565 or 0.00000177 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PirateCash has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $7,874.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 71.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007197 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000049 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003651 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000029 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 27,400,520 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PirateCash Coin Trading

PirateCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

