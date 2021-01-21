Pirl (PIRL) Price Down 25.5% This Week

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Pirl coin can now be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pirl has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. Pirl has a total market cap of $648,967.41 and approximately $17,813.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,796.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,152.92 or 0.03743741 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.83 or 0.00434559 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.58 or 0.01346201 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.98 or 0.00574685 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.88 or 0.00418496 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.01 or 0.00269548 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00022823 BTC.

Pirl Profile

PIRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirl is pirl.io . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pirl

Pirl can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

