Pivot Token (PVT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $471,797.00

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Pivot Token token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pivot Token has a total market capitalization of $854,166.60 and approximately $471,797.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00062613 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.23 or 0.00574390 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00043494 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,218.51 or 0.03905003 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00014049 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00016572 BTC.

About Pivot Token

PVT is a token. It launched on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

Pivot Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

