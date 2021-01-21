PIVX (PIVX) Trading Up 5.1% This Week

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 21st. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PIVX has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $26.38 million and approximately $966,813.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001818 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,147,890 coins. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

