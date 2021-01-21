PIXEL Market Cap Reaches $6.88 Million (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One PIXEL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. PIXEL has a total market cap of $6.88 million and $19.20 million worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PIXEL has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,082.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.75 or 0.01364237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.12 or 0.00588411 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00048429 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002645 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000238 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About PIXEL

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL's total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL's official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

