Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Trading Up 6.2%

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF)’s share price was up 6.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.69 and last traded at $7.69. Approximately 1,002 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.71.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PZRIF)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. As of January 1, 2020, the company had 749 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

