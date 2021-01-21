Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Trading Down 8%

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) was down 8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.01 and last traded at $9.12. Approximately 9,174,702 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 5,028,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.73.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.73.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.02%. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.69%.

In other news, Director Chris Temple sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $274,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile (NYSE:PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

