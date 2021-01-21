Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Trading Down 7%

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) dropped 7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.19 and last traded at $9.42. Approximately 4,713,069 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 2,895,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

PAGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Plains GP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.98.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average of $7.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Plains GP by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,207,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $80,432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219,029 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,999,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,741 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,330,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,631 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,917,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,675,000 after acquiring an additional 891,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 134.6% in the 3rd quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 1,407,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after acquiring an additional 807,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

About Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

