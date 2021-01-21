Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (PLU.V) (CVE:PLU) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.50

Shares of Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (PLU.V) (CVE:PLU) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.45, with a volume of 450577 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.28. The stock has a market cap of C$47.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.71.

Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (PLU.V) Company Profile (CVE:PLU)

Plateau Energy Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for lithium and uranium deposits. It holds interests in Falchani Lithium Project and Macusani Uranium Project in the Puno District of southeastern Peru.

