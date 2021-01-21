PlayChip Trading Up 5.3% Over Last Week (PLA)

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 31% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One PlayChip coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PlayChip has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. PlayChip has a total market cap of $6.12 million and $2.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00061425 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.77 or 0.00556685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00005610 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00041431 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,151.00 or 0.03842196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003338 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00017130 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About PlayChip

PlayChip is a coin. PlayChip's total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 coins. PlayChip's official message board is medium.com/playchip . The official website for PlayChip is www.playchip.com . PlayChip's official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Buying and Selling PlayChip

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayChip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayChip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

