PlayGame (PXG) Market Capitalization Tops $43,991.53

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. PlayGame has a market capitalization of $43,991.53 and approximately $46.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PlayGame has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One PlayGame coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PlayGame alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00061493 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.64 or 0.00534110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00041395 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,245.11 or 0.03829816 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00016395 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About PlayGame

PlayGame (CRYPTO:PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

Buying and Selling PlayGame

PlayGame can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.