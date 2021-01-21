Playgroundz Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,473.00 (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. In the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. Playgroundz has a total market capitalization of $721,914.83 and approximately $2,473.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playgroundz coin can now be purchased for about $0.0253 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00051766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00126731 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.42 or 0.00302294 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00071670 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00070784 BTC.

Playgroundz Coin Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io

Playgroundz Coin Trading

Playgroundz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

