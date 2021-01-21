Playkey (PKT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $52,787.00

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded down 34.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 21st. Playkey has a market capitalization of $146,420.61 and approximately $52,787.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playkey token can currently be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Playkey has traded down 33.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00062705 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.75 or 0.00569179 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005868 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00042940 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,198.87 or 0.03882645 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00013984 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00016705 BTC.

About Playkey

Playkey is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,914,614 tokens. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official website is playkey.io . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Playkey

Playkey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

