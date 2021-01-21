Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Shares Down 6.8%

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) fell 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.33 and last traded at $7.35. 623,325 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,272,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSTI. Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $15.50) on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.70.

Get Pluristem Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average of $9.17.

In related news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,007,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,869,818.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 6,725.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 716.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 13,250 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $330,000. Institutional investors own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSTI)

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.