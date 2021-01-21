PlutusDeFi Hits Market Cap of $2.11 Million (PLT)

PlutusDeFi (CURRENCY:PLT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One PlutusDeFi token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on major exchanges. PlutusDeFi has a total market cap of $2.11 million and $2.35 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PlutusDeFi has traded down 30.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00050618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00125959 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00292392 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00072283 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00069274 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000742 BTC.

About PlutusDeFi

PlutusDeFi’s total supply is 107,790,338 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 tokens. The official message board for PlutusDeFi is medium.com/plutusdefi . PlutusDeFi’s official website is plutusdefi.com

PlutusDeFi Token Trading

PlutusDeFi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlutusDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlutusDeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlutusDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

