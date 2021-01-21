POA Trading Up 1.9% This Week (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 21st. One POA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, POA has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. POA has a total market cap of $6.30 million and approximately $612,723.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
POA Profile
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 283,742,821 coins. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.
Buying and Selling POA
POA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
