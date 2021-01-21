Polis Achieves Market Cap of $7.34 Million (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 21st. During the last seven days, Polis has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Polis token can now be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00002436 BTC on popular exchanges. Polis has a market capitalization of $7.34 million and $4,258.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 96.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00023798 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 62.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 56.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Polis

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 tokens. Polis’ official website is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars.

