Polis (POLIS) Price Down 19.7% This Week

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One Polis token can now be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00002348 BTC on popular exchanges. Polis has a total market cap of $7.31 million and $10,609.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Polis has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Polis alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 169.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00024042 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 52.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded down 68.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 tokens. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

Polis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.