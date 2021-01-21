Polkadot (DOT) Trading 30.6% Higher This Week

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. During the last week, Polkadot has traded 30.6% higher against the US dollar. One Polkadot coin can now be purchased for approximately $16.35 or 0.00052111 BTC on exchanges. Polkadot has a market cap of $14.76 billion and approximately $4.89 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00124912 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00072426 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.35 or 0.00284761 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00068091 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00036721 BTC.

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot launched on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,036,840,197 coins and its circulating supply is 902,780,011 coins. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network . Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

Polkadot can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.

