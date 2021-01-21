Polkastarter Hits Market Cap of $60.31 Million (POLS)

Polkastarter (CURRENCY:POLS) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 21st. One Polkastarter token can now be purchased for approximately $1.19 or 0.00003805 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkastarter has a total market cap of $60.31 million and $13.72 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Polkastarter has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00051570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00126356 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00073295 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00284217 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00068827 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Polkastarter Profile

Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,468,043 tokens. The official website for Polkastarter is www.polkastarter.com/token

Buying and Selling Polkastarter

