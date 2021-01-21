Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) Price Tops $199.61

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded up 18.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 21st. Polyient Games Governance Token has a market cap of $3.50 million and approximately $345,252.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded up 25.2% against the US dollar. One Polyient Games Governance Token token can now be bought for approximately $199.61 or 0.00673230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Polyient Games Governance Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00051673 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00127514 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00301742 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00072012 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00070751 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Profile

Polyient Games Governance Token’s genesis date was January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,550 tokens. The official message board for Polyient Games Governance Token is medium.com/polyient-games . The official website for Polyient Games Governance Token is www.polyient.games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Polyient Games Governance Token Token Trading

Polyient Games Governance Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polyient Games Governance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polyient Games Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polyient Games Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polyient Games Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.