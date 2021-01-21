PolypuX (PUX) Reaches Market Cap of $121,659.09

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last seven days, PolypuX has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PolypuX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PolypuX has a market cap of $121,659.09 and $927.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00050995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00123190 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00072471 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00274890 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00067329 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000716 BTC.

PolypuX Token Profile

PolypuX’s launch date was April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. PolypuX’s official website is www.polypux.com . PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex

PolypuX Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolypuX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolypuX using one of the exchanges listed above.

