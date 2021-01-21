PolySwarm (NCT) Reaches One Day Volume of $8,239.00

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 16.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. During the last week, PolySwarm has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. One PolySwarm token can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. PolySwarm has a market cap of $3.81 million and $8,239.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00062613 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.23 or 0.00574390 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00043494 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,218.51 or 0.03905003 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00014049 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00016572 BTC.

PolySwarm Profile

PolySwarm is a token. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm . The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

PolySwarm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

