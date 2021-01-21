PolySwarm Price Hits $0.0028 on Major Exchanges (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. During the last week, PolySwarm has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar. PolySwarm has a total market capitalization of $4.38 million and $6,572.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolySwarm token can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PolySwarm

NCT is a token. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

PolySwarm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

