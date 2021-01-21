PopularCoin (POP) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $21.00

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded down 35.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One PopularCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded 30.8% lower against the dollar. PopularCoin has a total market capitalization of $142,488.24 and approximately $21.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.68 or 0.00435976 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,653.47 or 0.99974919 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00025639 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00023830 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000198 BTC.

About PopularCoin

POP is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,141,806,854 coins. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology

According to CryptoCompare, “PopularCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

PopularCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

