PopularCoin (POP) Price Tops $0.0000

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 21st. Over the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. PopularCoin has a total market cap of $153,442.10 and approximately $129.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PopularCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.40 or 0.00415476 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,910.20 or 1.00135232 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00025206 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00025207 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000194 BTC.

PopularCoin Coin Profile

PopularCoin (POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,141,806,854 coins. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology . The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PopularCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

PopularCoin Coin Trading

PopularCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

