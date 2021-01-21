Populous 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.74 Million (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. In the last week, Populous has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. Populous has a total market cap of $45.36 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Populous token can currently be bought for $0.85 or 0.00002639 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00061876 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.08 or 0.00548621 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005796 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00042397 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,246.24 or 0.03861123 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00016386 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Populous Profile

PPT is a token. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . Populous’ official website is populous.world

Buying and Selling Populous

Populous can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

