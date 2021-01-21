Porvair plc (PRV.L) (LON:PRV) Shares Gap Down to $566.00

Shares of Porvair plc (PRV.L) (LON:PRV) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $566.00, but opened at $532.00. Porvair plc (PRV.L) shares last traded at $572.17, with a volume of 53,906 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £249.66 million and a PE ratio of 23.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 542.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 530.73.

About Porvair plc (PRV.L) (LON:PRV)

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, develops, and sells specialist filtration and separation equipment. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for applications in aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

