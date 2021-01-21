PotCoin (POT) Trading 23.9% Lower Over Last Week

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. In the last week, PotCoin has traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $2.94 million and approximately $2,283.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,949.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,162.59 or 0.03756446 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.06 or 0.00436392 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $416.46 or 0.01345634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $177.41 or 0.00573222 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.61 or 0.00418768 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.28 or 0.00269097 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00022903 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,563,492 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.