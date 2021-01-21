Power Ledger (POWR) Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Power Ledger has a total market capitalization of $46.28 million and approximately $5.04 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One Power Ledger token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Power Ledger alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00061706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.39 or 0.00544725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00041087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,206.20 or 0.03856207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00017104 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Power Ledger Profile

Power Ledger is a token. It launched on June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 423,992,467 tokens. Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io . The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger

Power Ledger Token Trading

Power Ledger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Power Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Power Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Power Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Power Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.