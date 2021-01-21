PowerPool (CVP) Reaches One Day Volume of $5.88 Million

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. PowerPool has a total market capitalization of $11.94 million and $5.88 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PowerPool token can now be purchased for $2.03 or 0.00006257 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PowerPool has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00050564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00125597 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00072294 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00276981 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00066850 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000707 BTC.

About PowerPool

PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,870,000 tokens. PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance . The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp

